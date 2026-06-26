Venezuelan pitchers Montero and De Jesus combine for a 5-hitter as the Tigers beat the Astros 8-0

DETROIT (AP) — Keider Montero and Emmanuel De Jesus combined for a five-hitter while both Venezuelans wore hats embroidered with…

DETROIT (AP) — Keider Montero and Emmanuel De Jesus combined for a five-hitter while both Venezuelans wore hats embroidered with “VZ” after this week’s earthquakes, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 8-0 on Friday night.

James Outman hit a three-run homer, and Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith also homered for the Tigers.

Montero (4-5) took the mound shortly after a moment of silence for the victims of the earthquakes that struck Wednesday and left more 920 dead and more than 51,000 missing as of Friday night. He pitched seven innings and gave up five hits, struck out three and walked one.

De Jesus pitched the final two innings, striking out one and walking one.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the third inning, after Outman ran home on a throwing error by Astros catcher Yandier Diaz, who threw the ball into the outfield in an attempt to get Kevin McGonigle out stealing second. Carpenter hit a two-run homer over the right-field wall for a 3-0 lead.

Keith hit a solo shot to right in the fourth. Zach McKinstry walked and Matt Vierling singled before Outman hit his second homer of the year to make it 7-0.

McGonigle scored his second run of the game on Dylan Dingler’s RBI single to complete a five-run inning for the Tigers.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4) pitched three innings for the Astros and gave up all eight runs. He struck out seven, walked five and gave up five hits.

Up next

RHP Kai-Wei Teng (4-6, 4.03 ERA) will start for the Astros on Saturday. LHP Framber Valez (5-4, 3.91) will start for the Tigers.

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