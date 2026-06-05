Vegas, Carolina meet with series tied 1-1

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 8…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -110, Hurricanes -110; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

Vegas has gone 26-14-9 in home games and 39-26-17 overall. The Golden Knights are 49-7-12 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina has a 30-12-5 record on the road and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 58-7-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 28 goals and 44 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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