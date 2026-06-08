Vegas brings 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 8…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -115, Golden Knights -105; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Mitchell Marner scored three goals in the victory.

Vegas has a 39-26-17 record overall and a 27-14-9 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have gone 50-7-12 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 53-22-7 overall and 30-12-6 on the road. The Hurricanes are 28-9-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Hurricanes. Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Hurricanes: William Carrier: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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