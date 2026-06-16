Valkyries face the Wings on 3-game win streak

Dallas Wings (9-5, 5-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (9-5, 6-3 Western Conference) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (9-5, 5-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (9-5, 6-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Dallas Wings.

The Valkyries are 6-3 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 18.9 assists per game led by Veronica Burton averaging 5.7.

The Wings are 5-3 in conference games. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 3.1.

Golden State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Valkyries. Gabby Williams is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shepard is averaging 13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Wings: Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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