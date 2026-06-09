Valenzuela has winning hit as Blue Jays score twice off Duran in 9th, beat Phillies 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Valenzuela hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays scored twice…

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Valenzuela hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays scored twice off Jhoan Duran to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Duran (1-3) blew a save opportunity for the first time this season after starting 16 for 16.

Jesús Sánchez reached on an infield single to start the ninth and was replaced by Myles Straw. Yohendrick Piñango followed with a single, sending Straw to third. Daulton Varsho replaced Piñango and stole second before Straw scored the tying run on a wild pitch, with Varsho advancing to third. Valenzuela lined the next pitch into left field to score Varsho.

Sánchez also homered off Zack Wheeler, his seventh.

Toronto’s rally came after Bryson Stott gave Philadelphia the lead with an RBI double in the top of the ninth.

Bryce Harper walked to begin the ninth against Louis Varland (3-1), who hadn’t allowed an earned run since April 25 against Cleveland.

Brandon Marsh struck out and Harper advanced on Alec Bohm’s grounder before Stott hit an RBI double.

Trea Turner doubled in the first, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Marsh’s two-out double.

Toronto tied it when Sánchez homered in the sixth.

Wheeler allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Toronto’s Dylan Cease struck out 11 in six innings in his return from a left hamstring injury. The Phillies swung and missed 29 times on 50 swings against Cease.

Activated off the 15-day injured list before the game, Cease allowed one run and three hits. He walked one and threw 93 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Cease left a May 24 start against the Pirates because of a sore left hamstring.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list Wednesday to start against Phillies LHP Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56).

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