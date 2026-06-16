US Open returns to Shinnecock Hills for the 6th time. LPGA stays in Michigan

United States Golf Association U.S. OPEN Site: Southampton, N.Y. Course: Shinnecock Hills GC. Yardage: 7,440. Par: 70. Prize money: TBA…

United States Golf Association

U.S. OPEN

Site: Southampton, N.Y.

Course: Shinnecock Hills GC. Yardage: 7,440. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA ($21.5 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($4.3 million in 2025).

Television: Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: J.J. Spaun.

Last time: Spaun emerged from a crowded pack on a soggy Oakmont Country Club course with birdies on the last two holes, including a 65-foot putt on the 18th, for a 2-over 72 and a two-shot victory. He finished at 1-under 279, the only player to break par.

Past champions at Shinnecock Hills: Brooks Koepka (2018), Retief Goosen (2004), Corey Pavin (1995), Raymond Floyd (1986), James Foulis (1896).

Notes: This is the sixth time for the U.S. Open to be played at Shinnecock Hills. It is the only course to have hosted the U.S. Open in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. … Scottie Scheffler goes for the final leg of the career Grand Slam. In the modern era of the slam that dates to 1960, Tiger Woods is the only player to have completed it on his first try. … International players have won the first two majors for the first time since 2013 with Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) at the Masters and Aaron Rai (England) at the PGA Championship. … Brooks Koepka won the last time at Shinnecock Hills to become the first repeat U.S. Open champion in 29 years. … Only three players have finished under par in the previous five Opens at Shinnecock Hills — Raymond Floyd, Retief Goosen and Phil Mickelson, who was runner-up to Goosen in 2004. … Bryson DeChambeau has missed the cut in both majors this year. He has won the U.S. Open twice in the last six years.

Next year: The 127th U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach.

Online: https://www.usopen.com/

___

LPGA Tour

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Belmont, Michigan.

Course: Blythefield CC. Yardage: 6,611. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $525,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Carlota Ciganda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Gina Kim and Yana Wilson won the Dow Championship.

Notes: Kiara Romero is playing on a sponsor exemption. She is the No. 1 amateur in the world and was low amateur at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for sixth. … The field features five of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking, led by Jeeno Thitikul at No. 2. … Thitikul was replaced earlier this year at No. 1 by Nelly Korda. The Thai player has yet to win a major, with her next chance coming at Hazeltine next week for the KPMG Women’s PGA. … Korda went from winning the U.S. Women’s Open for the biggest title of her career to playing in the team event at the Dow Championship. She spent all of Monday in New York, including an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. … Korda is taking a week off before the third major this year. She has won the first two. … The Meijer LPGA Classic dates to 2014 and has been played every year except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooke Henderson is a two-time winner of the tournament.

Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour

Last week: Bud Cauley won the RBC Canadian Open.

Next week: Travelers Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European tour

Last tournament: Eugenio Chacarra won the KLM Open.

Next week: Italian Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Zach Johnson won the Principal Charity Classic.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Zach Fischer won the OccuNet Classic.

Next week: Memorial Health Championship.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Great Lakes Championship, The Highlands (Heather), Harbor Springs, Mich. Previous winner: Riley Smyth. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Dutch Ladies Open, Goyer Golf & CC, Eemnes, Netherlands. Previous winner: Mimi Rhodes. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: English Open, The Vale GC, Worcestershire, England. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Sunshine Tour: KCM Golf Challenge, Nchanga GC, Chingola, Zambia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura CC (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Hibiki Iriya. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Incar Financial The Heaven Masters, The Heaven CC, Ansan, South Korea. Defending champion: Seunghui Ro. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.