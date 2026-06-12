US OPEN ’26: The scorecard for Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, site of the 126th U.S. Open to be…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, site of the 126th U.S. Open to be played June 18-21:

Hole Par Yards

1 4 394

2 3 252

3 4 501

4 4 476

5 5 592

6 4 495

7 3 187

8 4 440

9 4 482

Out 35 3819

10 4 415

11 3 157

12 4 469

13 4 371

14 4 520

15 4 409

16 5 614

17 3 176

18 4 490

In 35 3621

Total 70 7440

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