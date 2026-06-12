US OPEN ’26: The scorecard for Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, site of the 126th U.S. Open to be played June 18-21:
Hole Par Yards
1 4 394
2 3 252
3 4 501
4 4 476
5 5 592
6 4 495
7 3 187
8 4 440
9 4 482
Out 35 3819
10 4 415
11 3 157
12 4 469
13 4 371
14 4 520
15 4 409
16 5 614
17 3 176
18 4 490
In 35 3621
Total 70 7440
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