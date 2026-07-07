Liam Rosenior back in French soccer as coach of Ligue 1 side Paris FC

PARIS (AP) — Liam Rosenior is back coaching in French soccer after Paris FC hired him on a two-year contract…

PARIS (AP) — Liam Rosenior is back coaching in French soccer after Paris FC hired him on a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Paris FC announced Rosenior’s arrival in a statement on X and the 41-year-old Englishman spoke in a brief video message.

“I’m so happy to be the coach of Paris FC, I can’t wait to get started with the new players,” he said. “It’s a fantastic project.”

Rosenior was coach of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg until he left midway through last season to take charge of Chelsea, which handed him a six-year deal but then fired him less than four months into the job amid poor results in the Premier League. Chelsea was also crushed 8-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

He replaces Antoine Kombouaré at Paris FC. The veteran coach, who did well when taking charge in late February, reportedly fell out with the club over the terms of a new contract.

Paris FC plays at Stade Jean-Bouin, which is literally across the street from Champions League winner PSG’s home, Parc des Princes — 44 meters away according to Paris City Hall. Last season saw the first capital city derby in French men’s league soccer since 1990.

Rosenior also experienced Jean-Bouin as coach of Strasbourg.

“I was in this stadium not long ago,” he said. “There was a great atmosphere when I has head coach of Strasbourg and I can’t wait to sample the atmosphere as the home head coach.”

Clash of big backers

PSG has been bankrolled by Qatari investor QSI since being taken over in June 2011. France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH, bought Paris FC two years ago.

After winning promotion from the second tier, Paris FC finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season and beat French champion PSG twice at home; once in the French Cup and on the last day of the league.

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