US defender Chris Richards says he’s ready and eager for World Cup opener after ankle injury

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. defender Chris Richards will be available to play at the World Cup less than four…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. defender Chris Richards will be available to play at the World Cup less than four weeks after a significant left ankle injury.

Richards pronounced himself ready and eager to play Wednesday while the Americans continued their preparations at their training base in Orange County. They open their home World Cup against Paraguay on Friday night in the Los Angeles area.

“It’s the World Cup, so I was going to make myself ready regardless (of injuries),” Richards said. “I’m feeling good. Maybe a little swollen, but nothing tape can’t help. If there’s any time to sacrifice yourself, it’s now. I know I’m able to play Friday, but I don’t make those decisions.”

Richards is considered the team’s top central defender and a key component of the World Cup squad, but he got hurt May 17 while playing for English club Crystal Palace. Eagles manager Oliver Glasner said he believed Richards tore two ligaments in his ankle, but the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said last week that Richards’ rehabilitation process took longer than he expected after the initial information he received from Crystal Palace, and the whole situation left the coach “a little annoyed.” That’ll all be forgotten if Richards is fit enough to play this month, the defender said.

“It took about as long as I expected, honestly,” Richards said of the rehab. “Initial diagnosis was day-to-day, but for me, I was aiming for two, three weeks. I think we’re on schedule.”

Richards missed the Americans’ two friendly matches over the past two weeks, but he returned to full practice with his teammates this week in Irvine. He isn’t worried about getting back into match form for the group stage.

“I think you all have seen the intensity of our practices — they’re not light,” Richards said. “I feel good. No reaction to it.”

Pochettino won’t reveal his starting lineup until game day, but a healthy Richards seems quite likely to start on the back line alongside captain Tim Ream and Alex Freeman. His replacements for the Americans’ recent matches with Senegal and Germany made enough mistakes to cement Richards’ importance to the U.S. hopes of making any splash at home over the next few weeks.

Richards is even more motivated for this tournament because he missed consideration for the U.S. team at the 2022 World Cup team in Qatar because of a persistent hamstring injury. Now 26 years old, Richards is eager to add World Cup experience to his impressive play in the Premier League — but his ankle injury gave him a fright.

“I was fearing the worst,” he said. “Once I got the diagnosis, I was like, ‘All right, how do I get ready for the game against Paraguay?’ That’s what I’ve been doing 24 hours a day. Recovery. Whatever it takes to be available for the first game.”

Richards hasn’t been told by Pochettino whether he’ll be in the lineup, but the defender made it clear he’s ready to go.

“I wouldn’t put myself in this position if I didn’t think that I could do everything 100%,” Richards said. “Part of playing this sport is you’re going to have some pain at some point, and I’m totally OK with that as long as functionally I’m good.”

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