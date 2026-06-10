University of San Francisco brings in Brent Blaylock from Oregon State as director of athletics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of San Francisco named Brent Blaylock as the school’s director of athletics on Wednesday.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of San Francisco named Brent Blaylock as the school’s director of athletics on Wednesday.

Blaylock has more than 20 years of experience in both professional and college athletics. He begins immediately at the school having come from Oregon State, where he was executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer since 2024 following a stint at the University of Arizona from 2017 to ’24.

At Arizona, one of his positions was senior associate director of athletics for administration and institutional control.

“I am honored to lead the University of San Francisco Athletics Department during this transformative period for college athletics,” Blaylock said in a statement. “I am thankful for the confidence that President (Salvador) Aceves and the Board have placed in me, and for their unwavering commitment to student-athletes. I look forward to expanding upon the university’s culture of excellence and supporting the performance of our student-athletes and coaches, as well as taking advantage of new opportunities for growth and success.”

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