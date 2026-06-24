Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on the World Cup can use Underdog promo code WTOP and make a $5 play to win $50 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are building entries for June 24 matchups like Canada taking on Switzerland and Brazil facing Scotland, or looking ahead, this exclusive offer provides a strategic starting point. This welcome bonus is strictly for new users on Underdog, making it the ideal moment to create an account and leverage the promotion for the ongoing World Cup action.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonuses

Here is a quick overview of the exclusive welcome offer available for the ongoing World Cup matches:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 24, 2026

New Underdog customers can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer to use throughout the current World Cup fixtures. By signing up and playing just $5, users receive a guaranteed $50 bonus. This bonus provides an immediate opportunity to build lineups across any of the upcoming tournament matches, giving your initial bankroll a significant boost right from the start.

To qualify for this exclusive promotion, you must be a completely new Underdog customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is successfully created, verified, and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $50 bonus automatically applies to your account.

World Cup Matches: Player Markets

If you are looking for specific player performance markets to include in your initial Underdog entry, analyzing consensus goalscorer data is a logical place to start. Building lineups around players highly favored to find the back of the net offers an exciting way to utilize your welcome offer. Choose from stars like Alphonso Davies, Haris Tabakovic, Scott McTominay and more.

Taking advantage of goalscorer projections is an excellent way to dive right into the action. Remember, by signing up with our exclusive Underdog promo code and submitting a simple $5 entry utilizing any of the matches listed above, new users will immediately unlock a guaranteed $50 bonus to boost their account through the remainder of the tournament.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you lock in your guaranteed $50 bonus ahead of upcoming matches like Brazil vs. Scotland or Canada vs. Switzerland:

Sign Up: Navigate to their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Underdog promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is required to properly attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a real-money entry of at least $5 on any of the current World Cup fixtures or other available markets.

Once your $5 entry is finalized, the $50 bonus is guaranteed. The actual outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win or lose, the bonus funds will be credited to your account.