Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB Picks

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The Underdog promo code WTOP provides all new users who sign up here with a $50 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup action tonight.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

With an action-packed schedule of MLB games slated for June 20, 2026—including a heavyweight clash between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers—we put a lot of stock in finding the best new player promotions. New Underdog customers can secure a tremendous welcome offer by simply signing up with code WTOP and playing $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

Whether you want to build your entries around Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller navigating a tricky Boston lineup or Roki Sasaki dealing for the Dodgers, this promotion provides an immediate boost to your account balance for the upcoming slate. To qualify for these bonus entries, you must be a first-time Underdog customer making your initial entry, meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have claimed your $50 in bonus entries, the real work begins: interpreting the lines and finding the value. Below are eight of the most notable hit lines on tonight’s slate, along with the strikeout projections for two of the evening’s premier starting pitchers:

Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 1.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 1.5 Hits Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 1.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 1.5 Hits Julio Rodriguez , Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits

, Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits Andy Pages , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits Gunnar Henderson , Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers: 0.5 Hits

, Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers: 0.5 Hits Pete Alonso , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 0.5 Hits Taylor Ward , Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers: 0.5 Hits

, Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers: 0.5 Hits Roki Sasaki , Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 6.5 Strikeouts

, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles: 6.5 Strikeouts Ranger Suarez, Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners: 5.5 Strikeouts

With the Underdog promo code, you can build your entries around some of the biggest stars in baseball. It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily represented on the hits leaderboards tonight. Both Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani are drawing lofty 1.5 hit lines against the Baltimore Orioles, indicating the market expects plenty of offensive production. We’ve seen time and time again how dangerous this lineup is, and the Dodgers’ duo of Andy Pages and Mookie Betts are also projected to record at least one hit in this pivotal matchup. The Orioles counter with Gunnar Henderson and Taylor Ward, both of whom present intriguing value to secure a hit against Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Speaking of Sasaki, he carries a heavy 6.5 strikeout line for this matchup. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez sits at a 5.5 strikeout projection as he prepares to face the Seattle Mariners. Suarez will have to carefully navigate a Seattle lineup featuring Julio Rodriguez, who sits at a standard 0.5 hit projection tonight. Whether you back Ohtani to post a multi-hit performance or Sasaki to pile up the strikeouts, your bonus entries provide an immediate avenue to capitalize on these market inefficiencies.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To claim your $50 in bonus entries, new users must follow a few simple steps to activate the Underdog offer. It stands to reason that preparation is key, so ensure you have promo code WTOP ready to unlock the bonus.

Register an Account: Create and register a new Underdog account by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play an Entry: Submit a $5 player prop entry to officially activate the promotion and trigger your $50 in bonus entries.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly for new users, and all players must meet the specific age and regional requirements of their jurisdiction.

Once your account is loaded and your bonus entries are available, you have two primary ways to approach the board:

Standard Entry: You can build a standard entry using two or more picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to win. It is the ultimate test of your analytical edge.

You can build a standard entry using two or more picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to win. It is the ultimate test of your analytical edge. Flex Entry: If you want a little margin for error on a potential longshot, you can choose to flex an entry with three or more picks. With a flex entry, you can still receive some winnings even if one of your legs falls short.

Whether you are building a standard entry around the Seattle Mariners hosting the Boston Red Sox or flexing a slip for the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, following these steps will ensure your account is primed for all the MLB action.