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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2026, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 8 2 0 .800 232 186
St. Louis 6 4 0 .600 212 197
Louisville 6 4 0 .600 265 219
DC 5 5 0 .500 281 224
Houston 4 6 0 .400 189 236
Birmingham 4 6 0 .400 190 229
Arlington 4 6 0 .400 224 259
Columbus 3 7 0 .300 216 259

Sunday, May 31

Orlando 29, DC 23

Louisville 42, Columbus 27

Monday, June 1

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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