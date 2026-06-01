All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 — New York 36 23 .610…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 — New York 36 23 .610 1½ Toronto 29 31 .483 9 Baltimore 28 32 .467 10 Boston 25 33 .431 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 34 27 .557 — Chicago 32 27 .542 1 Minnesota 27 33 .450 6½ Kansas City 22 37 .373 11 Detroit 22 38 .367 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 31 29 .517 — Athletics 28 31 .475 2½ Texas 28 31 .475 2½ Houston 27 34 .443 4½ Los Angeles 23 37 .383 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 20 .667 — Washington 31 29 .517 9 Philadelphia 30 29 .508 9½ New York 26 33 .441 13½ Miami 26 34 .433 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 21 .625 — St. Louis 31 26 .544 4½ Chicago 32 28 .533 5 Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 5 Cincinnati 30 28 .517 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 21 .644 — San Diego 32 26 .552 5½ Arizona 31 27 .534 6½ San Francisco 23 36 .390 15 Colorado 22 38 .367 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1

Boston 9, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Athletics 8

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Flaherty 0-7) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 2-5) at Boston (Early 5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 1

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

San Francisco 19, Colorado 6

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Vásquez 5-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Mikolas 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-2) at Milwaukee (Harrison 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Arizona (Soroka 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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