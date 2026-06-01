All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|New York
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|32
|.467
|10
|Boston
|25
|33
|.431
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Chicago
|32
|27
|.542
|1
|Minnesota
|27
|33
|.450
|6½
|Kansas City
|22
|37
|.373
|11
|Detroit
|22
|38
|.367
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|31
|29
|.517
|—
|Athletics
|28
|31
|.475
|2½
|Texas
|28
|31
|.475
|2½
|Houston
|27
|34
|.443
|4½
|Los Angeles
|23
|37
|.383
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Washington
|31
|29
|.517
|9
|Philadelphia
|30
|29
|.508
|9½
|New York
|26
|33
|.441
|13½
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|31
|26
|.544
|4½
|Chicago
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|San Diego
|32
|26
|.552
|5½
|Arizona
|31
|27
|.534
|6½
|San Francisco
|23
|36
|.390
|15
|Colorado
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Toronto 5
Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1
Boston 9, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 2, Houston 0
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 13, Athletics 8
Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Flaherty 0-7) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 2-5) at Boston (Early 5-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3
Washington 4, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 1
Milwaukee 2, Houston 0
San Francisco 19, Colorado 6
Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Vásquez 5-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Mikolas 1-4), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 2-2) at Milwaukee (Harrison 6-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Arizona (Soroka 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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