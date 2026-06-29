Twins hit 3 homers to back Matthews, then hold off Astros rally in 9th for 5-4 victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Royce Lewis and Victor Caratini hit back-to-back homers, Zebby Matthews pitched seven stingy innings and the Minnesota…

HOUSTON (AP) — Royce Lewis and Victor Caratini hit back-to-back homers, Zebby Matthews pitched seven stingy innings and the Minnesota Twins held off a late rally by the Houston Astros for a 5-4 victory Monday night.

Josh Bell launched a two-run shot for the Twins, who led 5-1 before Travis Adams gave up a two-run homer to Taylor Trammell with two outs in the ninth.

Yoendrys Gómez entered and immediately served up Cam Smith’s second home run of the game before retiring Joey Loperfido on a grounder for his ninth save.

Houston had won five of six.

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