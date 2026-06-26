Turkiye 3, United States 2

United States 1 1 — 2 Turkiye 2 1 — 3 First Half_1, United States, Trusty, (Berhalter), 3rd minute; 2,…

United States 1 1 — 2 Turkiye 2 1 — 3

First Half_1, United States, Trusty, (Berhalter), 3rd minute; 2, Turkiye, Guler, (Yilmaz), 10th; 3, Turkiye, Yilmaz, (Elmali), 31st.

Second Half_4, United States, Berhalter, 49th; 5, Turkiye, Ayhan, (Uzun), 90th+8.

Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Matt Freese; Turkiye, Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir.

Yellow Cards_Berhalter, United States, 19th.

Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abbes Akram Zerhouni, Antonio Garcia. 4th Official_Omar Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Alali.

A_70,492.

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