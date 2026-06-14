Troy ramps up its offense to rally for 12-8 win that knocks Mississippi out of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jabe Boroff hit the tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning and Troy and its potent…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jabe Boroff hit the tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning and Troy and its potent offense kept the program’s first College World Series appearance going with a 12-8 win over Mississippi in an elimination game Sunday.

The Trojans (39-31) erased a four-run deficit to post their 18th come-from-behind win of the season and advance to a game Tuesday against the loser of the West Virginia-North Carolina game Sunday night.

Mississippi (41-23) went two-games-and-out in its first trip to Charles Schwab Field since winning the national championship in 2022. Southeastern Conference teams had won 16 straight against non-SEC opponents in the CWS before the Rebels lost to North Carolina and Troy.

Troy, which lost 7-5 to West Virginia on Friday, ramped up an offense that arrived in Omaha averaging 10.6 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament.

The conditions were perfect for the 3-hour, 54-minute offensive free-for-all — sunny, 70 degrees at first pitch and a 15-mph wind blowing out. The teams combined for 26 hits and six homers, second-most in a game at the 15-year-old stadium. It was the first time since 2001 at Rosenblatt Stadium that each team went deep three times.

Noah Thigpen (1-5) pitched five innings of relief for the win and JP Robertson (5-2) took the loss.

The Trojans were down 6-2 after Brayden Randle and Collin Reuters launched two-run homers to almost the same spot in the right-field seats.

Troy’s Sean Darnell, who homered in the second inning, came up in the fifth with two outs and bases loaded. Hunter Elliott balked to bring in a run and Darnell singled in two more to cut it to 6-5.

Jimmy Janicki’s team-leading 21st homer tied it at 6 in the seventh and Boroff, after his two-run double, scored on Houston Markham’s base hit to put the Trojans up 9-6.

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