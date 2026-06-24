Toronto faces Los Angeles after Mabrey’s 23-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (8-8, 5-5 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (8-9, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (8-8, 5-5 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (8-9, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Marina Mabrey scored 23 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 94-87 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Tempo have gone 4-3 in home games. Toronto ranks ninth in the WNBA with 19.6 assists per game. Mabrey leads the Tempo averaging 3.7.

The Sparks are 5-2 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference allowing 91.3 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

Toronto averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Toronto have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 17 the Tempo won 106-96 led by 38 points from Brittney Sykes, while Kelsey Plum scored 28 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 19.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Sykes is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Plum is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 5-5, averaging 91.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.5 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 86.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Kiki Rice: out (ankle).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (ankle), Kate Martin: day to day (coach decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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