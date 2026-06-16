Tigers scratch Colt Keith from lineup with sore wrist against Astros, a day after he hit 3 homers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Detroit Tigers scratched Colt Keith from the lineup with a sore right wrist Tuesday night against…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Detroit Tigers scratched Colt Keith from the lineup with a sore right wrist Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old Keith hit three home runs in a 9-3 win over the Astros on Monday night. The only player younger than Keith to launch three home runs in a game for the franchise was Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who was 20 when he did it on April 17, 1955.

Keith entered that game with only one homer. He is hitting .267 with four homers and 16 RBIs this season.

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