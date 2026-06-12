Tigers activate reliever Kenley Jansen before start of weekend series against Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers made a series of moves before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, with…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers made a series of moves before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, with more expected over the weekend.

Reliever Kenley Jansen was activated off the injured list while the contract of right-hander Jacob Waguespack was selected. Outfielder James Outman was also added to the roster after being claimed on waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Outman was in the lineup batting ninth and playing center field. He batted .156 with three RBIs in 49 games with the Twins.

Jansen missed 13 games due to pelvic inflammation. The right-hander has made 18 appearances and is 1-3 with a 4.80 ERA and seven saves in 11 appearances.

Tarik Skubal is expected to be activated and start on Saturday. The left-hander and two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner had arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. Skubal had a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts before landing on the IL.

Manager A.J. Hinch also said on Friday that Casey Mize be activated Sunday and start the series finale. The right-hander — who is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA — missed his last two starts due to right abductor inflammation.

“We had 15 on the injured list and it’s starting to whittle down and getting a team back that we expected to have,” Hinch said.

To make room, the Tigers optioned right-handers Beau Brieske and Brenan Hanifee to Triple-A Columbus, while infielder Zack Short was designated for assignment.

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