theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Claims $1,000 Spurs-Knicks Game 4 Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, then wager any amount up to $1,000 on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 with a bet reset offer knowing you have a layer of protection.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 10, 2026

Offer Overview

New theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting states can take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer with no opt-in required. To get started, users simply need to place a first cash wager on any available market—such as the upcoming San Antonio vs. New York showdown. If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You are not required to wager the maximum $1,000 to qualify; you can bet any amount under that cap and still receive a full 100% return in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

If your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, the refund is applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than returning as a single lump sum, the operator distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. This structure allows bettors to diversify their subsequent wagers rather than risking the entire refund on a single outcome. Once credited, you have seven days to utilize these bonus bets on other markets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

Moneyline: New York Knicks -125 | San Antonio Spurs +105

New York Knicks -125 | San Antonio Spurs +105 Point Spread: New York Knicks -1.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-105)

New York Knicks -1.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-105) Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

When evaluating which side presents the better underlying value, a dive into postseason statistics highlights New York’s elite efficiency. The Knicks have operated as an offensive juggernaut, averaging 117.6 points per game compared to San Antonio’s 113.8. Advanced metrics support this discrepancy: New York boasts a blistering 118.5 Offensive Rating, easily outpacing the Spurs’ 112.4 mark.

Shooting accuracy also leans heavily toward the home side. The Knicks are currently connecting on 49.9% of their field goal attempts and an impressive 39.1% from three-point range. San Antonio trails at 46.3% from the floor and 35.8% from deep. Looking comprehensively, the Knicks hold a distinct edge in Net Rating (16.2 vs. 9.8) and control the glass much more effectively. New York has secured 55% of all available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Spurs’ 52.2%. In analytical terms, the Knicks are maximizing their own possessions while severely limiting San Antonio’s second-chance opportunities—a highly reliable recipe for postseason success.

Alternative Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

If basketball isn’t your primary focus, theScore Bet’s introductory offer is completely flexible across different sports. Bettors can just as easily apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to today’s Major League Baseball action. High-leverage matchups on today’s MLB slate include:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Whether you are targeting an MLB moneyline, an underdog run line, or a pitcher strikeout prop, the exact same promotional mechanics apply to your first real-money wager.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your $1,000 Bet Reset is a seamless process. To ensure you successfully claim this welcome offer before tip-off, follow these required steps:

Register Your Account: Click here and create your new theScore Bet account. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is essential to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This locks in your promotional eligibility. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, navigate the available betting markets. Place your first real cash wager of at least $10, up to a maximum of $1,000, on any game.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet will automatically trigger the Bet Reset, refunding 100% of your initial stake as bonus bets and giving you the bankroll necessary to attack the rest of the NBA Finals or MLB schedule.