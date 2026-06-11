theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 World Cup Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The waiting is over as we have the start of the World Cup today, and you can get a $1,000 bet reset offer when you sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Secure your bonus before the first game starts. Below is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

This promotion is exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers looking to place their first cash wager on the platform. You can place your initial bet on any market or game available—from a traditional three-way moneyline in international soccer to a specialized MLB player prop based on underlying metrics. No opt-in is required.

If your qualifying first wager happens to lose, the refund mechanics are structured efficiently. Instead of a single, restrictive lump sum, theScore Bet credits the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. For instance, a losing $500 initial wager would return five $100 bonus bets. These funds will automatically be applied to your account within 72 hours after the initial wager settles. Once received, users must deploy these bonus bets within seven days.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games

As nations take the pitch for the 2026 World Cup, new users can strategically apply their welcome offer.

Here is a look at the betting odds for today’s matches:

Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico Wins: -250 Draw: +350 South Africa Wins: +800

Korea Republic vs. Czechia Korea Republic Wins: +165 Draw: +205 Czechia Wins: +195



Marquee Matchup Previews

Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico enters their opening match as heavy statistical favorites. Playing with a distinct home-field advantage, Mexico boasts a considerable favorite at -250. South Africa faces a steep uphill battle with +800 odds.

Korea Republic vs. Czechia In stark contrast to Mexico’s heavily skewed matchup, the clash between Korea Republic and Czechia projects to be incredibly tight. Korea Republic holds a razor-thin edge with +165 odds, just slightly ahead of Czechia’s +195. Because the two sides are so evenly matched on paper, the likelihood of a draw inflates to a highly realistic +205. Bettors looking for value might find the draw appealing here, as matches with closely distributed three-way probabilities often result in stalemates.

Capitalize On Today’s MLB Action

For bettors who prefer the diamond over the pitch, today’s slate also features prime Major League Baseball matchups, including:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Sign Up Using theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with theScore Bet requires just a few logical steps. New users can easily activate this welcome offer to use on any of today’s World Cup matches or MLB games.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow this systematic process: