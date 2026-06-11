theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 World Cup Bet Reset Offer

The waiting is over as we have the start of the World Cup today, and you can get a $1,000 bet reset offer when you sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer
Secure your bonus before the first game starts. Below is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details:
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|new theScore Bet User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed
|June 11th, 2026
Offer Overview
This promotion is exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers looking to place their first cash wager on the platform. You can place your initial bet on any market or game available—from a traditional three-way moneyline in international soccer to a specialized MLB player prop based on underlying metrics. No opt-in is required.
If your qualifying first wager happens to lose, the refund mechanics are structured efficiently. Instead of a single, restrictive lump sum, theScore Bet credits the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. For instance, a losing $500 initial wager would return five $100 bonus bets. These funds will automatically be applied to your account within 72 hours after the initial wager settles. Once received, users must deploy these bonus bets within seven days.
Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games
As nations take the pitch for the 2026 World Cup, new users can strategically apply their welcome offer.
Here is a look at the betting odds for today’s matches:
- Mexico vs. South Africa
- Mexico Wins: -250
- Draw: +350
- South Africa Wins: +800
- Korea Republic vs. Czechia
- Korea Republic Wins: +165
- Draw: +205
- Czechia Wins: +195
Marquee Matchup Previews
Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico enters their opening match as heavy statistical favorites. Playing with a distinct home-field advantage, Mexico boasts a considerable favorite at -250. South Africa faces a steep uphill battle with +800 odds.
Korea Republic vs. Czechia In stark contrast to Mexico’s heavily skewed matchup, the clash between Korea Republic and Czechia projects to be incredibly tight. Korea Republic holds a razor-thin edge with +165 odds, just slightly ahead of Czechia’s +195. Because the two sides are so evenly matched on paper, the likelihood of a draw inflates to a highly realistic +205. Bettors looking for value might find the draw appealing here, as matches with closely distributed three-way probabilities often result in stalemates.
Capitalize On Today’s MLB Action
For bettors who prefer the diamond over the pitch, today’s slate also features prime Major League Baseball matchups, including:
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Sign Up Using theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
Getting started with theScore Bet requires just a few logical steps. New users can easily activate this welcome offer to use on any of today’s World Cup matches or MLB games.
To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow this systematic process:
- Create an Account: Click here and register by providing standard identity verification details, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP to lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset.
- Place Your First Bet: Once registration is complete and your account is funded, place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any market available at theScore Bet.