All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|New York
|56
|44
|.560
|2
|Boston
|52
|48
|.520
|6
|Baltimore
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Toronto
|46
|55
|.455
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|47
|.530
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|48
|.529
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|53
|.480
|5
|Detroit
|47
|54
|.465
|6½
|Kansas City
|42
|60
|.412
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|51
|50
|.505
|—
|Seattle
|51
|51
|.500
|½
|Houston
|49
|54
|.476
|3
|Athletics
|43
|58
|.426
|8
|Los Angeles
|41
|61
|.402
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|46
|.549
|3
|Miami
|52
|50
|.510
|7
|Washington
|51
|51
|.500
|8
|New York
|43
|59
|.422
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|38
|.624
|—
|Chicago
|57
|44
|.564
|6
|Pittsburgh
|52
|49
|.515
|11
|St. Louis
|51
|49
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|46
|54
|.460
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|38
|.627
|—
|Arizona
|52
|49
|.515
|11½
|San Diego
|50
|51
|.495
|13½
|San Francisco
|42
|59
|.416
|21½
|Colorado
|41
|62
|.398
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 2
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Houston 5, Miami 3
Texas 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 4, Seattle 2
Arizona 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Boston 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-2) at Toronto (Bieber 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Melton 5-1), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 2, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 8, Atlanta 3
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0
Houston 5, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Detroit 2
Colorado 8, Washington 7
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 4, Seattle 2
Arizona 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Canning 1-8) at Atlanta (Sale 10-6), 12:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 4-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7), 5:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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