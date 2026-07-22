All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 42 .580 — New York 56 44 .560…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 42 .580 — New York 56 44 .560 2 Boston 52 48 .520 6 Baltimore 49 53 .480 10 Toronto 46 55 .455 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 47 .530 — Cleveland 54 48 .529 — Minnesota 49 53 .480 5 Detroit 47 54 .465 6½ Kansas City 42 60 .412 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 50 .505 — Seattle 51 51 .500 ½ Houston 49 54 .476 3 Athletics 43 58 .426 8 Los Angeles 41 61 .402 10½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 58 42 .580 — Philadelphia 56 46 .549 3 Miami 52 50 .510 7 Washington 51 51 .500 8 New York 43 59 .422 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 38 .624 — Chicago 57 44 .564 6 Pittsburgh 52 49 .515 11 St. Louis 51 49 .510 11½ Cincinnati 46 54 .460 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 38 .627 — Arizona 52 49 .515 11½ San Diego 50 51 .495 13½ San Francisco 42 59 .416 21½ Colorado 41 62 .398 23½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 5, Miami 3

Texas 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 4, Seattle 2

Arizona 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Boston 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-2) at Toronto (Bieber 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Melton 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 2, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 8, Atlanta 3

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Houston 5, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Detroit 2

Colorado 8, Washington 7

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 4, Seattle 2

Arizona 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Canning 1-8) at Atlanta (Sale 10-6), 12:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 4-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7), 5:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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