theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 USA-Paraguay Bet Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here gives you an opportunity to secure a $1,000 bet reset offer in time for tonight’s USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before risking capital on the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay World Cup matchup, it is important to understand the fundamental parameters of the welcome offer. Review the essential data points below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 12, 2026

Analyzing The Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers, this $1,000 Bet Reset provides significant flexibility from a bankroll management perspective. When you place your first cash bet on any available market—including the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay match—you will receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if that initial wager loses. Notably, no opt-in is required to activate this coverage.

While the promotion covers up to a $1,000 initial wager to maximize the potential bonus value, you are not required to risk the maximum limit. You can scale your first bet to any amount between the $10 minimum and the $1,000 ceiling, knowing that 100% of it will be refunded in bonus bets in the event of a loss.

If your qualifying bet is unsuccessful, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Rather than issuing a single lump-sum bonus, theScore Bet mathematically splits the refund into five equal bonus bets, each representing 20% of your eligible losing stake. This distribution model allows bettors to spread their bonus capital across multiple future wagers rather than tying it all to a single outcome. Once credited, these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days.

Use theScore Bet Promo On USA vs. Paraguay

Moneyline (USA): +105

+105 Moneyline (Draw): +225

+225 Moneyline (Paraguay): +305

+305 Total Goals (Over/Under): O/U 2.5

From an analytical standpoint, handicapping this matchup requires operating with a completely clean slate. USA comes in as a favorite tonight, with a draw seen as the next most likely outcome. With this being the first game of USA’s World Cup run, it is vital to secure this victory to start the group stage the right way and maximize the likelihood of advancing..

Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset on a market with immediate, data-rich history, theScore Bet also offers comprehensive odds on today’s Major League Baseball schedule. You can apply your qualifying first wager to any of the following matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset before the USA takes on Paraguay or before the first pitch of today’s MLB slate requires following a specific sequence of steps. Use this straightforward process to ensure your account is properly configured:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new profile. You will be required to input standard identity verification data, including your full legal name, residential address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Once your identity is verified and your account is funded, place your first real-money cash wager. This bet must be a minimum of $10 and can be up to $1,000, placed on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the USA on the pitch or target an MLB moneyline, completing these steps guarantees that your initial risk is backed by theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset.