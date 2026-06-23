The Utah Jazz get their guard in Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After a trip to Canton, Ohio last weekend, the Utah Jazz felt more confident than…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After a trip to Canton, Ohio last weekend, the Utah Jazz felt more confident than ever in drafting Darryn Peterson. And Peterson felt peace knowing where his new home would be.

“I remember telling my agent after meeting in Chicago (at the combine), there’s something about Utah. I liked their energy … so for them to come and meet me again, I still felt the same way. I knew if they were to take me, I was going to be super comfortable,” Peterson said.

Utah chose Peterson, a 6-foot-6 guard from Kansas, with the second pick of the NBA draft on Tuesday night.

“I want to show that burst that I’ve gotten back to after the season,” Peterson said. “I feel better than I ever have.”

Peterson, who is reserved off the court, declined to visit and work out in Utah during the pre-draft period and his camp openly lobbied for him to be the No. 1 pick.

But the Jazz flew to Peterson’s hometown to interview him over the weekend to judge his level of commitment. Peterson even paused a tattooing session on his biceps to chat with Utah’s front office, including President of Basketball Operations Austin Ainge and Ainge’s father and Jazz CEO, Danny.

“We talked about our team and our program, and how he would fit, and he shared how excited he would be to be with us if it went that way on draft night,” Austin Ainge said.

Peterson is a smooth but explosive player with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, above-average for a guard his size, who is skilled offensively and defensively. Still just 19 years old, he’s always been a natural scorer with rare athleticism and court savvy.

“One thing that showed up a lot was just his work ethic and his confidence, his kind of quiet confidence. He’s not scared of the moment,” Ainge said.

A consensus five-star recruit out of high school, Peterson averaged 20.2 points in 24 games during his lone college season.

The questions about him centered on availability. He dealt with a preseason full-body cramping issue requiring hospitalization, then missed 11 games for injury or illness. He frequently had limited minutes for uncertainty with his day-to-day status.

“Our doctors went through everything from the combine and all the tests that were ordered and we feel very comfortable. He’s ready to hit the ground running and we plan on seeing him in summer league,” Ainge said.

Kansas coach Bill Self sees big things in store for Peterson.

“His ceiling is, in 10 years, he’s an eight-time All-Star,” Self said. “It may take him a year or two to get his legs under him, but he’ll be one of the best guards in the league. He’ll be one of the most talked about. He’ll be a guy that averages 20, 25 a game, I think, over the course of his career.”

The Jazz want to see that talent right away.

“Darryn fits all the plays in the playbook. He is a well-rounded player and there really isn’t anything that he can’t do,” Ainge said.

The Jazz haven’t drafted so high since choosing Darrell Griffith at No. 2 in 1980 despite many years of finishing near the bottom of the NBA standings during their rebuild.

Some Jazz fans hoped Utah might take AJ Dybantsa — the No. 1 pick by Washington on Tuesday night — since he played part of his high school basketball in the state and starred at Brigham Young, but a watch party in Utah featured Jazz fans exulting in the Peterson pick. Jazz officials showed Peterson the clip and he couldn’t help but smile.

“I’m someone that’s going to go out there and do everything to help a team win,” Peterson said. “Hopefully, I can help Utah get deep into the playoffs.”

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