The Dream roll past Fever 113-96 for a third straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 22, and the Atlanta Dream earned a 113-96 victory…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 22, and the Atlanta Dream earned a 113-96 victory against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the milestone in her 79th game. Reese finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Dream earned their third straight win in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,044 at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Hawks. Saturday’s game is one of five the Dream are playing at State Farm this season. The Dream usually play at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park which has a capacity of 5,000 fans.

The win for the Dream (11-4) was the second in three days against the Fever after a 108-101 road victory on Thursday.

Saturday’s game featured South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson and C.J. McCollum, the Falcons’ Avieon Terrell and Grammy nominated singer Latto.

Staley was welcomed with a standing ovation as she watched seven of her former players between the two teams.

Clark scored a team-high 26 points for the Fever (9-7). Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points and Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham each had 13 points.

MERCURY 93, STORM 73

PHOENIX (AP) — Valeriane Ayayi had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Phoenix snapped a four-game losing streak by extending Seattle’s skid to 10 straight.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points for the Mercury (5-12), who pulled away with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter.

Phoenix got double-doubles from Noemie Brochant with 16 points and 10 assists, and Natasha Mack — 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Held scored 11 in her first career start, while DeWanna Bonner added 10 points.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm (3-14) with 20 points and rookie Flau’jae Johnson scored 13. Dominique Malonga and reserve Zia Cooke added 10 points each.

WINGS 93, SKY 92

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Li Yueru made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Dallas its first lead as the Wings scored a season high 36 fourth-quarter points to rally from a 14-point deficit to beat Chicago.

Jessica Shepard scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half, adding eight rebounds as Dallas (10-6) won its sixth straight home game.

Paige Bueckers added 19 points, scoring 10 of 11 points for the Wings during one stretch of the rally. She added eight assists and seven rebounds. Rookie Azzi Fudd had 13 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 to help the Wings match their win total from last season.

Kamilla Cardoso had 26 points — one short of her career high — and nine rebounds for Chicago (4-11), which has lost five in a row. Rookie Sydney Taylor had 18 points before fouling out, Skylar Diggins scored 14 and Natasha Cloud added 10 points.

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