Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she will miss Wimbledon after recurrence of ovarian cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert said Thursday her ovarian cancer has returned and treatment will prevent her from attending…

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert said Thursday her ovarian cancer has returned and treatment will prevent her from attending Wimbledon this year.

Evert, 71, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021. In December 2023 she revealed her cancer had returned.

She announced on social media on Thursday she already has had surgery “as the first step in my treatment and recovery” after tests revealed the cancer again had returned. She said she will begin chemotherapy “in the coming weeks.”

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health,” Evert said.

“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle. I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and has remained prominent in the sport as an analyst for ESPN.

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