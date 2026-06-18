Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 1 — 1 Switzerland 0 4 — 4 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Switzerland, Manzambi, 74th minute;…

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 1 — 1 Switzerland 0 4 — 4

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Switzerland, Manzambi, 74th minute; 2, Switzerland, Vargas, (Embolo), 84th; 3, Switzerland, Manzambi, (Vargas), 90th; 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mahmic, (Hadziahmetovic), 90th+3; 5, Switzerland, Xhaka, (penalty kick), 90th+7.

Goalies_Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nikola Vasilj, Mladen Jurkas, Martin Zlomislic; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.

Yellow Cards_Dedic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 59th; Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 61st; Elvedi, Switzerland, 65th.

Red Cards_Muharemovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 80th.

Referee_Joao Pedro Pinheiro. Assistant Referees_Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus, Luciano Maia, Dennis John Higler. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.

A_70,026.

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