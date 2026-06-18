Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|4
|—
|4
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Switzerland, Manzambi, 74th minute; 2, Switzerland, Vargas, (Embolo), 84th; 3, Switzerland, Manzambi, (Vargas), 90th; 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mahmic, (Hadziahmetovic), 90th+3; 5, Switzerland, Xhaka, (penalty kick), 90th+7.
Goalies_Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nikola Vasilj, Mladen Jurkas, Martin Zlomislic; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.
Yellow Cards_Dedic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 59th; Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 61st; Elvedi, Switzerland, 65th.
Red Cards_Muharemovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 80th.
Referee_Joao Pedro Pinheiro. Assistant Referees_Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus, Luciano Maia, Dennis John Higler. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.
A_70,026.
___
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