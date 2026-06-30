Suns agree to $13 million, 2-year deal with veteran guard Luke Kennard, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a $13 million, two-year deal with veteran guard Luke Kennard, a…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a $13 million, two-year deal with veteran guard Luke Kennard, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal — which includes a player option for the second season — cannot be signed yet.

The 6-foot-5 guard has consistently been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA, hitting 44.2% of his attempts over a nine-year career. He spent time between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 8.4 points.

Kennard replenishes some of the outside shooting the Suns lost over the weekend when they dealt Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Miles Bridges.

The Suns finished with a 45-37 record last season and were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference for the playoffs before getting swept in the opening round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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