Lacasse converts late penalty to cap 4-1 win for the Royals against the Courage

Cloé Lacasse converted a penalty kick in stoppage time and the visiting Utah Royals beat the North Carolina Courage 4-1…

Cloé Lacasse converted a penalty kick in stoppage time and the visiting Utah Royals beat the North Carolina Courage 4-1 on Saturday.

In the other matchup in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Boston Legacy beat the Kansas City Current 1-0.

Nuria Rábano added two assists for the Royals (9-4-3). Kate Del Fava scored on a header off a corner kick from Rábano in the sixth minute for a 1-0 lead.

Rábano found Tatumn Milazzo for the volley for a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute.

Courage forward Evelyn Ijeh took advantage of a turnover to cut it to 2-1 in the 55th minute.

Lacasse’s cross led to Mina Tanaka’s header, restoring the lead to two goals in the 65th minute.

The four goals is the most ever scored on the road for Utah.

North Carolina (6-6-3) dropped its third consecutive game and has been outscored 9-1 in that span.

Traoré’s goal lifts Boston

Aïssata Traoré scored in the 18th minute and the Legacy (5-8-4) recorded their third shutout of the season against short-handed Kansas City in the match played in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Casey Murphy made four saves for her third clean sheet of the season.

Ella Stevens drew a red card in stoppage time for violent conduct on Current defender Kayla Sharples.

The Current (8-7-1) were without Temwa Chawinga, who was out on international duty, and Michelle Cooper due to a thigh injury.

All seven losses for Kansas City have come on the road and the team remains winless without two-time MVP, Chawinga (0-4-1).

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