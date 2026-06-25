Stokes, Holt, Smith headline early list of lottery candidates for 2027 NBA draft

High-end freshman talent teemed through the last two NBA draft classes with names like Cooper Flagg in 2025 or AJ…

High-end freshman talent teemed through the last two NBA draft classes with names like Cooper Flagg in 2025 or AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 this year.

The 2027 class lacks that same lofty status.

Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s national recruiting director for high school basketball, said it was long clear the past two classes would “be special.” So much so that the NBA recently changed its draft rules due to widespread tanking by teams angling for those top prospects.

“Unfairly they’re going to be compared to the last two classes,” Biancardi said of 2027. “That’s never going to be helpful for them because — whether it was a bulk of talent or just tremendous talent at the top — the last two drafts were the best we’ve seen in decades.

“So now we look ahead and this class ended up being very good.”

One-and-done freshmen claimed 11 of 14 lottery spots (78.6%) in both 2025 and 2026, while NIL rules make it enticing — and lucrative — for prospects to stay longer in college.

With that in mind, here’s a look at next summer’s top lottery candidates:

1. Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward is a McDonald’s All-American topping recruiting rankings for 247Sports and ESPN. He picked Kansas over Kentucky, with Hall of Fame coach Bill Self calling him “as versatile a youngster that I’ve ever recruited.”

2. Caleb Holt, Arizona

The guard signed with the Wildcats in April. He brings good size (6-5, 200) and athleticism for two-way potential as a top-3 national recruit who shared MVP honors of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

3. Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

The 6-2, 200-pound combo guard joins the list of touted pro prospects to sign with John Calipari. The McDonald’s All-American was named the Naismith national high school player of the year in March.

4.

Bruce Branch III, BYU

Fresh off Dybantsa being the No. 1 draft pick, the Cougars signed their second-ever five-star prospect with the 6-7 wing. Branch was the No. 2 recruit in the 2027 recruiting class before reclassifying to this year.

5. Alijah Arenas, USC

The 6-6, 199-pound guard and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has battled through a challenging 15 months. He was in an April 2025 truck accident that had him placed in an induced coma. Then he suffered a summer knee injury, delaying his freshman debut until January. Still, he averaged 14.1 points, including a three-game run of 24-plus points in Big Ten play to highlight his potential in a healthy season after withdrawing from the draft.

6. Braylon Mullins, UConn

The 6-6 freshman guard averaged 12.0 points for the NCAA runner-up. He shot just 33.5% on 3s but had five games of at least four made 3s. And of course, he hit one of the biggest shots in March Madness lore with his last-second 3-pointer to beat Duke in the Elite Eight.

7. Thomas Haugh, Florida

The 6-9, 215-pound versatile forward and third-team Associated Press all-American was already a lottery candidate before returning for his senior season. He went from averaging 9.8 points as a reserve for the 2025 NCAA champion to 17.1 as a full-time starter. He can strengthen his case by improving his 3-point shot (32.0% career).

8. Luigi Suigo, Villanova

The 7-3, 289-pound teenager who played in Serbia has rangy length and still-developing skills, inspiring the nickname “Italian Wemby” after San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama. He had the third-biggest wingspan measured at the combine (better than 7-5).

9. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

The 7-2, 260-pound center was a frontcourt anchor for a 36-win Final Four team as a junior. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 56.9%, and he’s a career 77% free-throw shooter.

10. Cameron Williams, Duke

The 7-0, 210-pound forward headlines the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruiting class. Coach Jon Scheyer has praised his versatility to defend all five positions to go with athleticism, ballhandling and shooting range.

11. Amari Allen, Alabama

The 6-8, 205-pound forward withdrew from the draft to return for his sophomore season. He averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in a supporting role for a Sweet 16 team.

12. Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

The 6-11, 250-pound center upped his production (10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds) as a sophomore with rim-protecting length (1.1 blocks). He showed the first glimpses of improved range (8 of 31 from 3) to go with his passing touch (2.0 assists).

13. Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo guard is the Tigers’ highest-ranked recruit (No. 5 in 247Sports) since NBA player Michael Porter Jr. (2017). He set the California career record with more than 4,700 points and shared McDonald’s All-American Game MVP honors.

14. Matt Able, North Carolina

The 6-6 freshman guard averaged 8.8 points at N.C. State while showing with quality range (two games with five 3s). He performed well at the combine before withdrawing to play under former NBA championship-winner Michael Malone at UNC.

Others to watch (in alphabetical order):

— JUKE HARRIS: The 6-7 guard is set for a starring role at Tennessee after averaging 21.4 points as a Wake Forest sophomore. He’s ranked seventh nationally among transfers by 247Sports.

— SAYON KEITA: The lean 7-footer from Mali committed to UNC after playing in Spain. He has length, athleticism and still-developing upside as a rim protector and lob threat.

— DAME SARR: Duke’s 6-8 wing from Italy offers high-end defensive potential and length. He averaged 6.4 points as a freshman but showed growth from outside (34.9% on 3s after Feb. 4).

— TYLER TANNER: Vanderbilt’s 6-0, 173-pound guard withdrew from the draft to return as a junior. He’s bit undersized, but leapt to stardom last year by averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 36.8% on 3s.

— JT TOPPIN: Texas Tech’s 6-9, 230-pound junior forward was a first-team AP All-American despite suffering a season-ending knee injury (torn ACL). He was among the country’s most productive players (21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals) and can help his case by improving his range (28.1% from 3).

— TOUNDE YESSOUFOU: The 6-5 wing averaged 17.8 points as a freshman at Baylor, then withdrew from the draft to join St. John’s as 247Sports’ No. 4 transfer. He’s a former McDonald’s All-American with a high-motor style.

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