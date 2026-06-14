Stewart posts career-high 7 blocks as Liberty clinch Cup final berth

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 14 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks to help the New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 14 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 86-64 on Sunday and clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

Jonquel Jones scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Liberty (10-4), who have won seven straight games.

The Liberty have made the finals of the mid-season tournament three times, winning once and losing once. Now, New York must wait to find out its finals opponent and whether or not it will host the title game. That will come down to whether the Liberty or the Western Conference representative has a better overall record.

The game marked the return of Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the last seven Liberty games with back soreness. Playing just her second game after she had an ankle injury to start the season, Ionescu checked in midway through the first quarter and received a loud ovation from the crowd.

DREAM 102, TEMPO 77

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Reese had 15 points and 17 rebounds — which included a career-high 11 offensive, one short of tying the WNBA single-game record — and Atlanta beat Toronto.

Reese, who came in averaging 14.6 points and a league-leading 11.9 rebounds, has nine double-doubles this season and 59 in her career, the most in WNBA history through 76 games. Reese, acquired April 6 from Chicago in a trade for two first-round picks, has 17 rebounds in three of the past four games.

Reese’s 11 offensive rebounds were one shy of the franchise mark set by Sancho Lyttle, who shares the WNBA’s single-game record with Glory Johnson, Nneka Ogwumike and Cheryl Ford.

Allisha Gray added 26 points and seven assists for the Dream (9-4) and Rhyne Howard had 24 points and three blocks. Rookie second-round pick Isobel Borlase shot 5 of 6 from the field and scored a career-high 17 points.

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