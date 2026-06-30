Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky headlines NHL free agency after 2 Stanley Cup runs

The goaltender known as “Bob” is on the verge of changing places once more in his illustrious NHL career. Sergei…

The goaltender known as “Bob” is on the verge of changing places once more in his illustrious NHL career.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the most intriguing player available when free agency opens Wednesday after backstopping the Florida Panthers to Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and ‘25. Also a two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goalie, Bobrovsky turns 38 just before next season begins and could be the final piece for a contender looking for help at the most important position in hockey.

Florida in two days traded for Akira Schmid from Vegas and Jacob Markstrom from New Jersey to fill its needs in the crease and pave the way for Bobrovsky’s exit. Bobrovsky is expected to have no shortage of suitors, with the Devils, reigning champion Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers — who lost to him and the Panthers in each final — all looking for help in net.

With the salary cap getting another record increase to $104 million per team, price tags will be high.

“There’s always the danger of July 1st where you make you make a mistake and you’re immediately regretting it in a year or so,” San Jose general manager Mike Grier said. “July 1 is always a tricky time for general managers and organizations, so this year even more so.”

The top free agents available:

Forwards

Teams looking for wingers have a variety of options at different ages.

Anders Lee heads to the market ahead of his 37th birthday later this week after spending more than a decade with the New York Islanders since making his debut in 2013. Three-time Cup champion Patrick Kane is also available after spending the past three years with Detroit.

Matias Maccelli was not tendered a qualifying offer by Toronto, so he is available ahead of turning 26 in October. Eeli Tolvanen is a free agent at 27.

Anthony Mantha is coming off setting career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists and 64 points with Pittsburgh at 31. Boone Jenner is 33, not likely to return to Columbus and could fit the bill for a contender that wants to add leadership and depth.

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson could be in for a significant payday if Vegas is not able to work out a deal to bring him back. After the Golden Knights acquired him from Calgary in January, the 29-year-old Swede skated over 23 minutes a game on their run to the Cup final.

John Carlson is another right-handed shooter, and at 36 he brings title-winning experience from his 16-plus seasons in Washington. Carlson helped Anaheim reach the second round of the playoffs after the Capitals traded him to the Ducks. He is expected to seek a return to the East Coast — which may come with Carolina after the Hurricanes traded for his rights over the weekend.

Hard-hitting Jacob Trouba is a candidate to benefit from a fresh start free of the contract that played a role in the New York Rangers sending him to Anaheim in December 2024.

Like Mantha, Ryan Shea had a breakout season with the Penguins with 35 points and is line for a big raise from the $900,000 he had been making.

Goaltenders

Whoever loses out on the Bobrovsky sweepstakes will go shopping at a lower price range.

Stuart Skinner, who was on the losing end of those finals with the Oilers, is among the options and is in his late 20s. So is Daniil Tarasov, who was Bobrovsky’s backup last season in Florida.

The prospect of Winnipeg trading three-time Vezina winner and 2024-25 MVP Connor Hellebuyck could also shake up the market.

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AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

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