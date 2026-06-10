Spurs’ win over Knicks was most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 since 1998 with 23.8 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s 32-point performance in San Antonio’s 115-111 win over the New York Knicks on Monday…

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s 32-point performance in San Antonio’s 115-111 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 since 1998.

The game averaged 23.8 million viewers and peaked at 26.3 million late in the fourth quarter, according to data released by Nielsen on Wednesday. That’s the largest television audience since Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8.

The finals are averaging 19.1 million, the second most-watched since ABC and ESPN took over the broadcast in 2003. That represents a 114% increase over last year’s series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

“NBA Finals All‑Access with The Pat McAfee Show” averaged 1.1 million on ESPN, making it the most-watched NBA alternate telecast on the network.

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