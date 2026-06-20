Springboks bring back scrumhalves Jantjies and Papier for Nations Championship

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Embrose Papier earned recalls from South Africa in its Nations Championship…

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Embrose Papier earned recalls from South Africa in its Nations Championship squad on Saturday.

A squad of 46 players was announced after the Springboks won their season-opener against a Barbarians side 80-31 in Gqeberha and South Africa A defeated Zimbabwe 40-0 in the doubleheader.

Jantjies was in the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad and played his last international in 2023 against Argentina.

Papier goes even further back; his seventh and last cap was in 2018. He was named South Africa’s player of the season in the United Rugby Championship, some compensation after his Bulls side lost the URC final to Leinster 36-7 in Dublin on Saturday.

“Embrose and Herschel have also made strong statements with their performances this season, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in the squad,” Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

The pair will compete with regular Boks scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams.

South Africa regathers in Johannesburg on Sunday to prepare for its first Nations Championship game against England at Ellis Park on July 4. The Boks also host Scotland and Wales next month.

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