Sports on TV for Monday, June 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 29 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — Texas at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 29

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Brazil vs. Japan, Round of 32, Houston

4:30 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Germany vs. Paraguay, Round of 32, Foxborough, Mass.

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Netherlands vs. Morocco, Round of 32, Monterrey, Mexico

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

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