Sports on TV for Monday, June 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 29
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Brazil vs. Japan, Round of 32, Houston
4:30 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Germany vs. Paraguay, Round of 32, Foxborough, Mass.
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Netherlands vs. Morocco, Round of 32, Monterrey, Mexico
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
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