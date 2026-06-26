Sports on TV for June 29 – July 5

ADV27-28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 29 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — Texas…

ADV27-28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 29

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Houston

4:30 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Foxborough, Mass.

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Guadalupe, Mexico

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

_____

Tuesday, June 30

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, East Rutherford, N.J.

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Mexico City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Talons

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Wednesday, July 1

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge: TBD, 2028 Division Championship, Annapolis, Md.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge: TBD, 2027 Division Championship, Annapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress) (2:20 p.m.)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Atlanta

4 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Seattle

8 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Santa Clara, Calif.

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Thursday, July 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (12:35 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Colorado (joined in progress) (3:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Inglewood, Calif.

7 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Knoxville at Boise

11 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Vancouver, British Columbia

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Connecticut

_____

Friday, July 3

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

11:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Houston

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — Milwaukee at Arizona

10 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas

6 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Miami Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, July 4

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

11 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

NBCSN — SuperMotocross World Championship: RedBud – Round 22, Buchanan, Mich.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Chicagoland, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

EATING COMPETITION

Noon

ESPN2 — Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Washington (11:05 a.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (8:08 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (8:08 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Houston

5 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Philadelphia

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Talons

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Golden State at Atlanta

_____

Sunday, July 5

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

10 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, DMV Trilogy vs. Houston Rig Hands, Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps, Miami

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBC — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)

PEACOCK — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Toronto at Seattle

PEACOCK — Toronto at Seattle

7 p.m.

NBC — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at L.A. Angels

PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, East Rutherford, N.J.

8 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Mexico City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: Bay FC at Boston

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.