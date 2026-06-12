Sports on TV for June 13 – 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France
Noon
NBCSN — Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo.
1 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo.
5 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
6 p.m.
TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 3, Miami
BOWLING
1 p.m.
CBS — PBA Tour: The AMF PBA World Championship Finals, Allen Park, Mich.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — British Columbia at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Texas vs. Georgia, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Maxam Bassmaster Elite at Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound, Elizabeth City, N.C.
FLAG FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NBC — OT7 Championship: From Los Angeles
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: Second Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
10 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Minnesota (2:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Milwaukee (7:15 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (10:07 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (10:05 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: New York at San Antonio, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Switzerland, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Switzerland, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.
6 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Morocco, Group C, East Rutherford, N.J.
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Morocco, Group C, East Rutherford, N.J.
9 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Scotland, Group C, Foxborough, Mass.
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Scotland, Group C, Foxborough, Mass.
Midnight
FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Turkey, Group D, Vancouver, British Columbia
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Turkey, Group D, Vancouver, British Columbia
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Blaze
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Bandits
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Talons
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
UFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2026 United Bowl: Louisville at DC, Championship
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Indiana at Connecticut
PEACOCK — Indiana at Connecticut
8 p.m.
CBS — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 14
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: MSC Cruises Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Elimination Game: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Maxam Bassmaster Elite at Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound, Elizabeth City, N.C.
FLAG FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NBC — OT7 Championship: From Los Angeles
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
6 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: Final Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (1:37 p.m.) OR San Diego at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
3 p.m.
ABC — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Carolina at Vegas, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR Playoffs: California at Seattle, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston
4 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Ottawa Rapid FC at Vancouver Rise FC
7 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia
10 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Bandits
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Talons
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix, Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at New York
_____
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