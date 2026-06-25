Sports on TV for Friday, June 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 26 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. APPLE TV — Formula…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 26

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Saskatchewan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: DS Automobiles 83° Open d’Italia, Second Round, Circolo Golf Torino, Fiano, Torino, Italy

11 .m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: DICK’S Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, N.Y. (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

7:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

9:45 p.m.

APPLE TV — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2026 NHL Draft: First Round, Buffalo, N.Y.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Brisbane

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Dolphins

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — 2026 World Junior Championships Pool Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Pool C, Tbilisi, Georgia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. France, Group I, Foxborough, Mass.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Iraq, Group I, Toronto

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers FC

8 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Spain, Group H, Guadalajara, Mexico

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, Group H, Houston

11 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Belgium, Group G, Vancouver, British Columbia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Iran, Group G, Seattle

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Talons at Blaze

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Volts

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA & Mallorca-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Portland at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Golden State

X GAMES

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026: Day 1, Sacramento, Calif.

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