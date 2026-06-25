Sports on TV for Friday, June 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 26
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at Saskatchewan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: DS Automobiles 83° Open d’Italia, Second Round, Circolo Golf Torino, Fiano, Torino, Italy
11 .m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: DICK’S Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, N.Y. (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
7:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
9:45 p.m.
APPLE TV — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
10 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NHL Draft: First Round, Buffalo, N.Y.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Brisbane
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Dolphins
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — 2026 World Junior Championships Pool Stage: Argentina vs. U.S., Pool C, Tbilisi, Georgia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. France, Group I, Foxborough, Mass.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Iraq, Group I, Toronto
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers FC
8 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Spain, Group H, Guadalajara, Mexico
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, Group H, Houston
11 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Belgium, Group G, Vancouver, British Columbia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Iran, Group G, Seattle
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Talons at Blaze
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Volts
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA & Mallorca-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Portland at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Golden State
X GAMES
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026: Day 1, Sacramento, Calif.
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