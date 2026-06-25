MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at DETROIT -103 Texas -116 at TORONTO -106 N.Y Yankees…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at DETROIT -103 Texas -116 at TORONTO -106 N.Y Yankees -119 at BOSTON -102 Seattle -115 at CLEVELAND -106 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Kansas City OFF Athletics -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF Miami -122 at ST. LOUIS +100 LA Dodgers -155 at SAN DIEGO +127 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF Arizona -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at MINNESOTA -169 Colorado +138

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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