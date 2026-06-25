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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 25, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -118 at DETROIT -103
Texas -116 at TORONTO -106
N.Y Yankees -119 at BOSTON -102
Seattle -115 at CLEVELAND -106
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Kansas City OFF
Athletics -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF
at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Miami -122 at ST. LOUIS +100
LA Dodgers -155 at SAN DIEGO +127
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
Arizona -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at MINNESOTA -169 Colorado +138

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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