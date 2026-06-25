MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at DETROIT -103 Texas -116 at TORONTO -106 N.Y Yankees…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-118
|at DETROIT
|-103
|Texas
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-106
|N.Y Yankees
|-119
|at BOSTON
|-102
|Seattle
|-115
|at CLEVELAND
|-106
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|Athletics
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Miami
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-155
|at SAN DIEGO
|+127
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Arizona
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-169
|Colorado
|+138
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.