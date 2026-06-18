Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 18, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -243 Chicago White Sox +192
at HOUSTON -119 Cleveland -104
at ATHLETICS OFF LA Angels OFF
at SEATTLE -126 Boston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF
at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
Pittsburgh -133 at COLORADO +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Cincinnati OFF
at TAMPA BAY -125 Washington +103
at TEXAS -160 San Diego +130
St. Louis -122 at KANSAS CITY -101
at ARIZONA -172 Minnesota +140
at LA DODGERS -188 Baltimore +153

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up