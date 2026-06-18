MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -243 Chicago White Sox +192 at HOUSTON -119 Cleveland -104…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -243 Chicago White Sox +192 at HOUSTON -119 Cleveland -104 at ATHLETICS OFF LA Angels OFF at SEATTLE -126 Boston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF at ATLANTA OFF Milwaukee OFF Pittsburgh -133 at COLORADO +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Toronto OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Cincinnati OFF at TAMPA BAY -125 Washington +103 at TEXAS -160 San Diego +130 St. Louis -122 at KANSAS CITY -101 at ARIZONA -172 Minnesota +140 at LA DODGERS -188 Baltimore +153

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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