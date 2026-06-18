MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -243 Chicago White Sox +192 at HOUSTON -119 Cleveland -104…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-243
|Chicago White Sox
|+192
|at HOUSTON
|-119
|Cleveland
|-104
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|Boston
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-133
|at COLORADO
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|Washington
|+103
|at TEXAS
|-160
|San Diego
|+130
|St. Louis
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|-101
|at ARIZONA
|-172
|Minnesota
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|Baltimore
|+153
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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