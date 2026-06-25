Spain’s Luis de la Fuente reconnects with Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa at the World Cup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente didn’t hide his admiration for Uruguay’s Marcelo Bielsa ahead of…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente didn’t hide his admiration for Uruguay’s Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the nation’s decisive World Cup match on Friday.

The game in Guadalajara is one of the most anticipated of the group stage, with European champion Spain and South American powerhouse Uruguay fighting for first place in Group H. Uruguay will likely face elimination if it loses at Guadalajara Stadium.

De la Fuente said he knows Bielsa well, having spent time watching him train at Athletic Bilbao in the early 2010s. De la Fuente was in the early stages of his coaching career at the time and spent the time with Bielsa just before he took over the helm of Spain’s youth squads.

“I’m an admirer,” De la Fuente said about Bielsa on Thursday. “I’ve followed his career closely. When he was at Athletic, I spent five or six months going every day to watch his training sessions and I learned a lot. I have all his training sessions recorded. He’s been an innovator in many ways. I’ve been lucky enough to have stayed in contact with him and have private conversations about soccer with him. This is the first time we are going to face each other and it’s an honor and a pleasure for me.”

Bielsa felt he didn’t influence De la Fuente that much, considering the style of soccer played by Spain.

“It seems to me that, with the type of soccer that he achieved with Spain, which is unique, and his entire work there, which is significant, definitely it doesn’t reflect my own style,” the 70-year-old Argentine coach said. “It’s a type of soccer a lot more beautiful than what I achieved with my team. The truth is that what he has accomplished with Spain is admirable.”

The 65-year-old De la Fuente said he doesn’t expect to find the same Bielsa that he saw coaching more than a decade ago, acknowledging they all have adapted to the needs of the modern game.

“Marcelo has evolved, like all the coaches,” De la Fuente said. “Back then, he made Athletic play wonderfully well … but he focused on man-to-man marking over the entire field. Now I don’t think he is so strict with that. His approach is based on knowing well the players that he coaches. That’s his greatest strength, because you can’t implement an idea if you don’t have the players to do it.”

Spain, seeking its second world title, is in good position to advance but only a win will secure first place in the group.

De la Fuente said he already knows which starting lineup he will use Friday, hinting that the good performance in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday did “not invite changes.” Spain opened with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

He said forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will likely remain with limited playing time as they returned to the squad later because of injuries.

Uruguay was held by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde and now only a win against favorite Spain will secure the team a spot in the next round. A draw or a loss will leave Uruguay’s fate dependent on other results.

“It will be like a final, where you must take every detail into consideration and where the attitude to fight for each meter and each ball will be at its maximum,” Bielsa said.

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