Spain 1, Uruguay 0

Spain 1 0 — 1 Uruguay 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Spain, Baena, (Llorente), 42nd minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Spain,…

Spain 1 0 — 1 Uruguay 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Spain, Baena, (Llorente), 42nd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia; Uruguay, Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele.

Yellow Cards_Baena, Spain, 46th; Sanabria, Uruguay, 54th; Varela, Uruguay, 58th; de la Cruz, Uruguay, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Canobbio, Uruguay, 90th+5.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Juan Calderon.

A_45,065.

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