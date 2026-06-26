Spain 1, Uruguay 0

|Spain
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Spain, Baena, (Llorente), 42nd minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia; Uruguay, Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele.
Yellow Cards_Baena, Spain, 46th; Sanabria, Uruguay, 54th; Varela, Uruguay, 58th; de la Cruz, Uruguay, 90th+3.
Red Cards_Canobbio, Uruguay, 90th+5.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Juan Calderon.
A_45,065.
___
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