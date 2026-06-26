Sophie Cunningham’s 22-second pointing staredown of DeWanna Bonner ignites meme frenzy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was already a social media star. Now she’s gone to another level…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was already a social media star. Now she’s gone to another level after pointing at Phoenix’s DeWanna Bonner.

The point lasted 22 seconds. The internet noticed.

Memes of Cunningham — who came to the defense of teammate Caitlin Clark — pointing at and staring at Bonner on Monday night while being ushered away by Fever staff members hit social media in waves.

“My wife when she sees how I loaded the dishwasher,” one person posted.

“OL seeing a DL flinch on a hard count,” NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp posted.

And there were plenty of others, and it’s not just the internet. Fever fans asked Cunningham to take photos with them pointing on Wednesday, and she happily obliged.

There is a back story between Cunningham and Bonner, who played nine games for the Fever last season. Cunningham criticized Bonner on a podcast for not texting her Fever teammates before heading out.

So when Bonner and Clark got into a disagreement during the Fever’s 86-77 victory, Cunningham didn’t hesitate to get involved. She and Bonner began pointing at each other, and Cunningham kept going as Bonner had to be held back.

Both players received technical fouls.

This was not the first time Cunningham has defended Clark. She chased down and essentially tackled Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon in response to the Sun guard poking Clark in the eye. Cunningham and Sheldon were ejected.

Her social media following quickly expanded and Cunningham now has about 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

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