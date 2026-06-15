See how players earned their spots in the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The 156 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, which starts…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The 156 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson.

Top 10 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley.

2025 U.S. Senior Open champion

Padraig Harrington.

2025 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

a-Hamilton Coleman.

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Brandon Holtz.

Masters champions (5 years)

Rory McIlroy.

PGA champions (5 years)

Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas.

British Open champions (5 years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

2025 BMW PGA Champion

Alex Noren.

2025 Tour Championship field

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka.

Top 5 players in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings not already exempt on May 18

Alex Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid.

Points leader from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour

Johnny Keefer.

Top 2 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Laurie Canter, Adrien Saddier.

Top player from the 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Jayden Schaper.

British Amateur champion

a-Ethan Fang.

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

a-Jackson Koivun.

NCAA champion

a-Preston Stout.

Latin America Amateur champion

a-Mateo Pulcini.

The top 60 players from the May 18 world golf ranking

Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Jason Day, Alex Smalley, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Nico Echavarria, Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, David Puig, Ryo Hisatsune.

The top player not already exempt from the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Joaquin Niemann.

The top player not already exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Lucas Herbert.

The top 60 players from the June 15 world golf ranking

J.T. Poston, Bud Cauley.

Sectional qualifying-England

Nathan Kimsey, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Filippo Celli, Matthew Jordan, Angel Hidalgo, Niklas Norgaard, Ugo Coussaud.

Sectional qualifying-Japan

Ryuichi Oiwa, Kaito Onishi, Taihei Sato.

Sectional qualifying-America

Peter Uihlein, Tom Kim, Cooper Dossey, Jimmy Stanger, Graeme McDowell, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Caleb Surratt, Neal Shipley, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu, Billy Horschel, Nick Hardy, Ben Silverman, a-Ryder Cowan, a-Miles Russell, Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo, William Mouw, John Parry, Max McGreevy, Jackson Suber, Ben Kohles, Davis Thompson, J.B. Holmes, a-Arni Sveinsson, Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Cole Hammer, Kevin Roy, Max Greyserman, Ben James, James Nicholas, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, a-Eric Lee, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips, Hennie Du Plessis, a-Bryan Lee, Harry Higgs.

Local and sectional qualifying

T.K. Kim, Manav Shah, a-Giuseppe Puebla, a-Logan Reilly, Jake Sollon, a-Vaughn Harber, a-Jackson Ormond, Jackson Van Paris, Jake Peacock, Robbie Higgins, a-Chase Kyes, a-Matthew Robles, a-Marek Fleming, Greyson Leach, Spencer Tibbits, a-Jack Schoenberger.

Eligible but withdrawn

Marco Penge.

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