Seattle hosts Los Angeles after Hamby’s 22-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (5-6, 3-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-10, 0-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (5-6, 3-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-10, 0-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Seattle Storm after Dearica Hamby scored 22 points in the Sparks’ 89-72 victory over the Portland Fire.

The Storm are 0-5 in conference games. Seattle gives up 83.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Sparks have gone 3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference giving up 91.1 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Seattle is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Seattle gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 11.6 points for the Storm. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hamby is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Taina Mair: out (coach decision), Taylor Thierry: out (coach decision), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.