Scotland World Cup captain Robertson leaves Liverpool for Tottenham as free agent

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham announced the signing of Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on Friday. The Scotland left-back was out of…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham announced the signing of Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on Friday.

The Scotland left-back was out of contract and joins Spurs as a free agent after nine years at Anfield.

“He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period,” Tottenham coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

The 32-year-old Robertson won a full set of trophies at Liverpool, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Tottenham did not say how long his contract would run.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy to the club,” Spurs sporting director Johan Lange said. “First and foremost, he is an outstanding left-back, one of the best of all time in the Premier League, and someone who will improve our squad.

“In addition, his quality, character and leadership have been evident throughout a career in which he has regularly competed for, and won, major honours.”

Robertson also won the FA Cup, two English League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool. He will captain Scotland at this month’s World Cup.

“Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team,” De Zerbi said. “I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him.”

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