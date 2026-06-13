Scotland 1, Haiti 0

|Scotland
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Haiti
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Scotland, McGinn, 28th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Scotland, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Craig Gordon; Haiti, Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger.
Yellow Cards_Bellegarde, Haiti, 39th; Hickey, Scotland, 46th; Curtis, Scotland, 90th+1; McLean, Scotland, 90th+5.
Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abbes Akram Zerhouni, Abdullah Dhafer Al-Shehri. 4th Official_Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez.
A_64,146.
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