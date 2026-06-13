Scotland 1, Haiti 0

Scotland 1 0 — 1 Haiti 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Scotland, McGinn, 28th minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Scotland, Angus…

Scotland 1 0 — 1 Haiti 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Scotland, McGinn, 28th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Scotland, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Craig Gordon; Haiti, Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger.

Yellow Cards_Bellegarde, Haiti, 39th; Hickey, Scotland, 46th; Curtis, Scotland, 90th+1; McLean, Scotland, 90th+5.

Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abbes Akram Zerhouni, Abdullah Dhafer Al-Shehri. 4th Official_Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez.

A_64,146.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.