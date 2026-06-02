San Francisco Giants hire Gary Pettis as their third base coach

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired Gary Pettis as their third base coach, less than a week…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired Gary Pettis as their third base coach, less than a week after reassigning Hector Borg to a different role in player development.

The Giants announced before Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers that Pettis will join the team Wednesday.

Pettis has 27 years of coaching experience, including 22 in the major leagues. His most recent assignment was as the Houston Astros’ third base coach from 2015-24.

The 68-year-old native of Oakland, Calfornia, was the Texas Rangers’ first base coach from 2007-12 and third base coach from 2013-14. He also has been a first base coach with the Chicago White Sox (2001-02) and New York Mets (2003-04).

Pettis coached on World Series-winning teams with Houston in 2017 and 2022.

He was a five-time Gold Glove outfielder during a playing career that included stints with the California Angels (1982-87), Detroit Tigers (1988-89, 1992), Texas Rangers (1990-91) and San Diego Padres (1992).

Borg was named San Francisco’s third base coach before the season. He was reassigned on Friday.

Ron Wotus, a special assistant to baseball operations, has been serving as third base coach on an interim basis.

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