Sal Stewart’s 11th-inning homer sends Reds past Padres 5-3, ending Cincy’s 5-game skid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati rookie Sal Stewart hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Reds…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati rookie Sal Stewart hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Reds snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old Stewart drove his 13th homer to center field off Yuki Matsui (0-1) and then gleefully celebrated all the way around the bases. The Reds hung on for just their third win in 12 games after their bullpen escaped the last of several late jams.

Both teams scored in the 10th. Eugenio Suárez led off with an RBI double that ended his 2-for-26 slump for Cincinnati, but Samad Taylor drove an RBI single up the middle for the Padres.

Tejay Antone (1-0) got out of the 10th one night after his rough outing in the Reds’ 6-2 loss. Zach Maxwell got three straight outs in the 11th, earning his first career save.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits and scored the 500th run of his career for the Padres, who have lost 12 of 15 after stranding 13 runners — including seven between the sixth and ninth innings. Jackson Merrill had an early RBI triple for San Diego, which still hasn’t won back-to-back games since May 22-23.

The Padres loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three singles, but Sam Moll struck out Manny Machado and Gavin Sheets.

Lucas Giolito issued five walks while only getting through four innings for the Padres. The veteran yielded just two singles and one earned run, but committed an error that allowed another run.

Chase Burns pitched six-hit ball into the sixth for Cincinnati, striking out seven.

Xander Bogaerts missed his bobblehead night at Petco Park because he was welcoming a much more important miniature version of himself: He went on paternity leave.

Up next

Michael King (4-5, 3.41 ERA) starts the Padres’ homestand finale Wednesday against the Reds’ Brady Singer (2-6, 5.89).

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